Missing 61-year-old woman last seen near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 61-year-old woman last seen east of downtown.

Briggette Lorraine Luke has been missing since Tuesday, May 18. She was last seen around noon on 2004 East Houston Street.

Luke is 5'9" and weighs around 220 pounds. She has grey hair, brown eyes, does not have a big toe on her right foot and is wheelchair-bound.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

