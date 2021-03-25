Have you seen her? Missing 17-year-old last seen on the west side

SAPD said Yvonne Perez has an intellectual disability and officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on the city's west side.

Yvonne Nicole Perez was last seen walking around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on 2538 Castroville Road.

Perez is 4'9" and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black jeans and red high-top shoes.

SAPD said Perez has an intellectual disability and officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.