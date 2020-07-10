Have you seen her? Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

Talisa Ikeogu is 4’10 tall, weighs around 123 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

SAN ANTONIO — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the San Antonio Police Department are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Talisa Ikeogu was last seen in San Antonio on September 12. Authorities said she may still be in San Antonio, or she may have traveled to the Dallas area. Talisa may go by the nickname Tae.

Talisa is 4’10 tall, weighs around 123 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7273, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.