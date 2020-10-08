Have you seen her? Missing 14-year-old girl last seen on the east side

Shyanne Marie Hinojosa was last seen wearing a pink short sleeved shirt and blue jean denim shorts.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Shyanne Marie Hinojosa was last seen Friday, Aug. 7, on the east side in the Skyline neighborhood.

SAPD says she may be with a girl named Kam in the Dever Heights area or on the southeast side.

Hinojosa was last seen wearing a pink short sleeved shirt and blue jean denim shorts. She also had on silver flip flops with "XOXO" on the front.

She is 5'6" and weighs around 105 pounds. She has pierced ears, blue braces, hazel brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.