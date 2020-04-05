SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on the city's north side.

Jada Gardner has been missing since April 16. She was last seen in the 22000 block of Tower Terrace near Stone Oak Parkway.

Gardner is 5'4" and weighs around 130 pounds. She was seen wearing black Adidas pants, an olive green long sleeve shirt and white Nike shoes. She also has braces on her teeth.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact SAPD Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

