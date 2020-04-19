SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 56-year-old woman who was last seen on the far west side.

Roxann Rodriguez Chavez was last seen Sunday, April 12, in the 9000 block of Trendwood near Tezel Road.

Police said Chavez has a medical condition that requires doctor's care. She is 5'4" with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about this missing person, contact the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

