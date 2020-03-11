Have you seen her? Missing 16-year-old last seen on the northeast side

Jacelyn Ann Marie Clinkscales was last seen wearing a black crop top with black and white checkered pajama pants.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jacelyn Ann Marie Clinkscales, who goes by the nickname Jace, was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, in the 8000 block of Braewick Drive on the city's northeast side.

Clinkscales was last seen wearing a black crop top with black and white checkered pajama pants. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'7", weighing around 140 pounds. Clinkscales also wears glasses.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.