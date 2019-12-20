SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: According to SAPD, Cox was located Friday morning.

Original story:

San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating G.H. Cox.

The 84-year-old was last seen in the 2500 block of Chestnut Bend on December 19.

Mr. Cox suffers from medical conditions that require a doctor's care.

He was last seen wearing a black and white flannel shirt, khaki pants and gray house slippers.

If you have seen or have any information on Mr. Cox, please call the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Person Unit at (210)-207-7660.