FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department needs your help to find 84-year-old Barbara Littierre.

Littierre was last seen on November 1 driving in the 5600 block of Azle Avenue in Fort Worth, Texas.

She was driving a white, 2007 Honda Accord with TX disabled license plate 2JBLH at the time of her disappearance.

Littierre has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

She stands around 5'4", weighs 135 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Barbara's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Forth Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.