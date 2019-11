BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a girl who went missing last week.

Antonella Gaya, 16, was last seen getting on the bus for school on November 11 around 7:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Winecup Hill Drive.

According to the BCSO, Antonella is 5'4 and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000.