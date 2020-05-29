Have you seen Amber? BCSO asking for help finding missing 15-year-old

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing teenager Amber Nicole Villarreal.
The 15-year-old was last seen on May 28, 2020 in the 4500 Block of Lake Way Drive. She was wearing a black or red hoodie with black or blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.
Amber has red-colored hair, brown eyes, and stands around 5'0.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org
Anyone found to be harboring, may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.