Have you seen Amber? BCSO asking for help finding missing 15-year-old

Amber Nicole Villarreal, 15, was last seen on May 28, 2020 in the 4500 Block of Lake Way Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding missing teenager Amber Nicole Villarreal.

The 15-year-old was last seen on May 28, 2020 in the 4500 Block of Lake Way Drive. She was wearing a black or red hoodie with black or blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

Amber has red-colored hair, brown eyes, and stands around 5'0.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org