FLORESVILLE, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help to find Alyssa Sheeds, 17.

Sheeds disappeared from Floresville and hasn't been seen since Monday, April 13.

Alyssa stands at 5'4 and weighs around 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Alyssa or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Floresville Police Department at 1-830-393-4055 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.