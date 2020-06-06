UPDATE: 18-year-old Mason Moreno found safe

Mason Moreno has been found and is safe and uninjured according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Update (11:22 a.m.):

Mason Moreno has been found safe and uninjured.

Original (11:00 a.m.):

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find 18-year-old Mason Moreno.

On June 6, around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of FM 3237 in Wimberley, Mason exited a car being driven by his mom and ran down a hill towards a wooded area, according to the HCSO.

Mason suffers from medical conditions that require medication which he is currently without.

He was seen near the Wimberley H-E-B and by the Wimberley High School on June 6.

Mason was wearing a grey t-shirt with a black pocket on the left breast, black shorts, and tennis shoes when he was last seen. He has brown eyes, black hair, and is around 5'9 tall.

He did not have his cell phone on him when he got out of the car.