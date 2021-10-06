Already shaking in our boots. 👻

SAN ANTONIO — It's spooky season which means haunted houses are being visited by more than just ghosts this time of year.

Here's a list of haunted houses that'll possibly have you shaking in your {boo}ts.

Here are some of the top-rated haunted houses:

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday - Thursday 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.| Friday 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Saturday 6:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Address: 1203 E. Commerce St. San Antonio, Texas, 78205

Phone number: (210) 910-6450

Terror On The Plaza Haunted House

Hours : Thursday, Sunday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Friday, Saturday 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Address : 329 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, Texas, 78205

Phone number : (210) 226-2828

Hours : Friday, Sunday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Address : 10500 SeaWorld Drive, San Antonio, Texas, 78251

Phone number : (210) 520-4732

Don't feel like being scared? Here are other things you can do this spooky season:

A 'Wizard of Oz' themed corn maze in opening on Oct. 8 in La Vernia.

But wait, there's more! Don't get lost just yet, here are some other corn mazes you can visit right here in the San Antonio area.

And last, what is fall without pumpkin patches?