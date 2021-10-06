SAN ANTONIO — It's spooky season which means haunted houses are being visited by more than just ghosts this time of year.
Here's a list of haunted houses that'll possibly have you shaking in your {boo}ts.
Here are some of the top-rated haunted houses:
Hours: Sunday, Tuesday - Thursday 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.| Friday 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Saturday 6:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Address: 1203 E. Commerce St. San Antonio, Texas, 78205
Phone number: (210) 910-6450
Terror On The Plaza Haunted House
Hours: Thursday, Sunday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Friday, Saturday 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Address: 329 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, Texas, 78205
Phone number: (210) 226-2828
Hours: Friday, Sunday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Address: 10500 SeaWorld Drive, San Antonio, Texas, 78251
Phone number: (210) 520-4732
Don't feel like being scared? Here are other things you can do this spooky season:
A 'Wizard of Oz' themed corn maze in opening on Oct. 8 in La Vernia.
But wait, there's more! Don't get lost just yet, here are some other corn mazes you can visit right here in the San Antonio area.
And last, what is fall without pumpkin patches?
Here are a few pumpkin patches to visit in the San Antonio area: