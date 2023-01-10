Haunted car wash open Friday, Saturday & Sundays in October

It's a normal car wash by day, then for three nights every week, it makes a spooktacular transformation.

LEON VALLEY, Texas — A west-side car wash is making a spooktacular transformation every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October.

They claim to be a normal car wash by day, when the sun starts to go down, something wicked this way comes.

SuperSudz Haunted Car Wash returns again this year and they say they are bigger, better, and spookier than ever before. They are challenging everyone in town to brave their tunnel of terror.

"Come for the scares," said SuperSudz. "And leave with a scary clean car."

6780 Bandera Road, San Antonio, Texas 78238

Every weekend in October

Friday & Saturday - 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Sunday - 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The haunted tunnel features scary lighting, terrifying sound effects, and creepy decorations, as well as things that go bump in th enight. You never know when Freddy Krueger or Michael will jump out at you as they are vacuuming out the graveyard dirt while cleansing your car of evil spirits.

$30 per car will get you the ultimate wash plus the haunted tunnel, according to their website.

You will still be able to get your car washed there during regular business hours with nothing to scare you.

