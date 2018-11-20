WASHINGTON, DC — Balloons, magnets, toys with toxic substances and “smart toys” all top the list of dangerous toys this holiday season.

The list is presented by the group, Public Interest Research Group. They put out the survey of dangerous toys every year.

The popular toys, Hatchimals and LOL dolls, raised concerns with researchers. Those toys contain small parts that are a choking hazard for children under three. The group says online retailers are not making it clear that they contain choking hazards.

One of the new concerns the group had this year is with “smart toys” that connect to the internet. The group warns parents to determine the safety of the toy and how much of their child’s information is available on the internet when they use the toy.

Another major concern is toys that make loud noises. If the child holds the toy close to their ears, they can suffer hearing damage.

Slime is very popular with children, but the group says several types of slime contains boron, which is a dangerous chemical. Magnets are also a common concern and the organization urges parents not to buy toys with magnets that could be swallowed.

