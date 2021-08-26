Harry Styles will require San Antonio concert attendees to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19

Children under 12 may also attend the concert as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show, the center said.

SAN ANTONIO — Harry Styles joins other artists in requiring concert attendees to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnosis in order to enter their concerts.

Styles is set to perform in San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Thursday, Sep. 9 at 8 p.m. The artist posted to Twitter that the "well-being of my fans, band, and crew" was the top priority in establishing vaccination protocol on his "Love On Tour."

The AT&T Center said ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event or proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fans must also wear a mask.

Children under 12 may also attend the concert as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show, the center said.

Tickets on Ticketmaster.com showed the event as being sold out as of Thursday afternoon.