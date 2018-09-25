SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City will look more like Harry Potter's school of witchcraft and wizardry once again.

On October 25, four bars will team up for the second annual Harry Potter-themed bar crawl through San Antonio.

Paper Tiger, Rumble, Still Golden, and Brooklynite will don Hogwarts robes representing the four school houses for the event. Gryffindor will be represented by Brooklynite, Still Golden will transform into Slytherin, Paper Tiger Hufflepuff, and Rumble will be Ravenclaw.

The bar crawl starts at 9 PM and will continue until 2 AM. Free transportation is available.

A Facebook page for the event contains more information about the bar crawl.

