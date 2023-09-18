Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in concert showing at the Majestic

The movie will be shown with a live symphony orchestra performing along with it.

SAN ANTONIO — The Majestic Theatre announced it will bring Harry Potter and Sorcerer's Stone in concert in February.

The movie will be shown with a live symphony orchestra performing along with it. The event is put on by CineConcerts.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is the first film of the Harry Potter franchise and introduced us to the iconic trio of Harry, Hermione and Ron, as well as their memorable professors at Hogwarts School of Magic.

The performance will be Friday, February 2, at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. at majesticempire.com.

