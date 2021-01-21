Harrisburg woman facing charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol, stealing Speaker Pelosi's laptop ordered to home confinement

Riley Williams was released to the custody of her mother where she will be on house detention and wear an ankle monitor pending the outcome of the court case.

She will be on house detention and wear an ankle monitor.

Williams is charged with obstructing Congress, aiding and abetting theft of U.S. property, and violent entry on Capitol grounds, among other related charges.

PREVIOUSLY: A Harrisburg woman facing charges for her alleged role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6th is expected to appear in court this morning.

Riley Williams surrendered to the FBI Monday. She is now facing a number of charges including knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry for her alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month.

Federal agents say, videos believed to be shot by Williams and confirmed by U.S. Capitol Police as Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, show a man reaching for a laptop while on the screen text appears saying, "They got the laptop."

Investigators say, those videos were posted to a Twitter account believed to be used by Williams, with a caption saying, "I stole **** from Nancy Polesi [sic],” and “I took Polesis [sic] hard drives."

A former romantic partner of Williams told police that Williams had intended to sell the items she took from the Capitol to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to Russia's foreign intelligence service.

Investigators spoke to Williams' mother who told law enforcement, her daughter had taken a sudden interest in former president Donald Trump's policies and far right message boards.