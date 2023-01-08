7 people have died from heat in Harris County in the last 40 days, medical examiner says

Two of the deaths occurred in the same trailer home in Baytown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Seven people in Harris County have died from the heat in the last 40 days, according to the medical examiner.

All of them were listed as accidental with the cause being hyperthermia. Hyperthermia occurs when the body's temperature rises rapidly and is unable to cool down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who died range in age from 67 to 89. According to the report, three victims died inside a camper or trailer home. In fact, two of the deaths, Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72, happened at the same trailer home in Baytown.

The Isons were having A/C issues, according to neighbors. Those neighbors said the couple never asked for help and they're heartbroken that they're now gone.

"Like a kick in the gut. I mean, it struck me because nobody deserves to die like that. This heat is nothing to mess with," neighbor Eddie Phillips said. "Couldn't ask for better neighbors, you know?"

Phillips was a close friend to the Isons. He said he knocked on their door the day they were found dead in June because he hadn't heard from them in a while.

"No answer, so that's when I decided to call police to have a welfare check," he said.

Phillips said he and other neighbors found out the couple's A/C had stopped working a few days before that. He said that if they would have known sooner, they would have helped.

"Get the help you need. You know, it's not worth losing your life over. This terrible heat is a terrible way to go. You know, I wouldn't want this on anybody," he said.

Other victims

The other victims were:

June 14 -- Delia Cadieu, 88

June 24 -- Víctor Ramos, 67, whose family said he couldn't afford to fix his air conditioner

July 14 -- William Toomey -- 89

July 22 -- A 71-year-old man whose name hasn't been released

July 23 -- Noel Webb, 81

A 46-year-old construction worker and a 6-year-old boy found in a car also died from heat-related causes in Fort Bend County.

Remember, the City of Houston has opened several cooling centers for people needing to escape the heat.

Tips for staying cool in a heatwave

If you're outside, remember to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen regularly and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that high body temperatures from heat stroke can lead to organs shutting down, brain damage, or even death.

Prevent heat-related illnesses

Drink lots of water.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler.

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health