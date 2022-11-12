Several people injured, one critically, when church bus flips in east Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a small church bus flipped at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m.

He said it happened at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.

Gonzalez said the bus flipped over with about 20 people, including children, on board. He said most were taken to area hospitals for treatment. At least one person was in critical condition, according to Gonzalez.

"When our units arrived, they had to mobilize very quickly because children were kind of partially out of the bus and in different places," Gonzalez said. "So it was very chaotic. Initially, they were able to stabilize the situation. One adult person, possibly a female, is in critical condition, we are told. The rest are expected to survive their injuries."