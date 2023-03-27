Harlandale ISD to hold special board meeting deciding fate of five schools Monday

The meeting will be open to the community.

SAN ANTONIO — Harlandale ISD will be deciding the fate of several schools Monday night at a special board meeting.

The district announced they could be closing five schools due to declining enrollment.

They’re also facing a $12 million deficit.

The district is set to vote on three options. Among them, is consolidating five schools or keeping the schools open, and laying off staff.

The district has already held two meetings, and Monday night, members of the community will have one more chance to speak their mind.

Discussions about the meeting have been heated, with parents speaking out saying this is not the right move.

Others say school closures are the only option to save the district’s future.

These are the campuses in question: Columbia Heights Elementary, Morrill Elementary, Rayburn Elementary, Vestal Elementary, Jewel Wietzel Center.

The district says since 2015, they’ve seen a 25 percent decline in enrollment.

Officials say that by 2031, they could lose more than 3,100 students.

The special board meeting will take place Monday night at 6:15 p.m. at the STEM Early College High School.

We’ll have coverage of the meeting right here on KENS 5 and kens5.com.

