'I'm a veteran, but I'm still learning': Harlandale ISD kicks off teacher mentorship program

Veteran teachers were paired with new teachers to make the transition into the classroom easier

SAN ANTONIO — The new school year is just around the corner. That means plenty of new teachers. But becoming a new teacher is not an easy process. A mentorship program at the Harlandale ISD aims to make it easier.

New teachers were paired up with veteran teachers who could help ease them into the classroom to help them connect with students and parents easier.

Mariana Veraza, the Harlandale ISD spokesperson told us, "It's very important that we do this kinds of programs because it really helps our new teachers get to where they need to be and where they want to be."

About a dozen veteran teachers and about a dozen new teachers gathered to exchange ideas, talk about their concerns, if any, and their excitement.

"I've been in education for a little bit as a paraprofessional, but now that I'm a teacher of record, a full time teacher, I just cannot tell you how excited I am to be in front of a group of kids and teaching them P.E.," said Adam Martinez who is all about the core subjects but knows kids have a hard time sitting still for an entire day.

He told us, "I believe that these kids are going to have lots of fun and they need to have the movement throughout the day. I'm a big proponent of kids not just sitting in a classroom the whole day or just sitting down. I'm a big proponent of them getting out and active."

"This is going to sound funny, but I told him, make sure that you show some love to the custodians and to the secretaries. Hook them up with tacos every once in a while because they will go above and beyond for you," said Noel Garza who has been teaching for 27 years.

He'll be mentoring Martinez throughout the year. He said, "Our campus is like a family. You're going to have a lot of support from everybody."