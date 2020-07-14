Harlandale ISD awaiting approval to change start of school date

"We are awaiting the approval...to proceed with what we deem necessary to decrease the spread of COVID-19 such as 100% virtual instruction..."

SAN ANTONIO — The Harlandale ISD Board of Trustees announced Tuesday afternoon that they will consider changing the first day of school from Aug. 5 to Aug. 24.

The change is a recommendation from city officials and Harlandale ISD cabinet members. The district says they are awaiting the approval of additional guidance from state and local authorities in order to proceed.

Read the district's full statement below:

Harlandale ISD Board of Trustees and the Superintendent of Schools, Gerardo Soto, are taking all actions necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of all of Harlandale ISD students, parents and staff.

We are awaiting the approval of additional guidance from state and local authorities in order to proceed with what we deem necessary to decrease the spread of COVID-19 such as 100% virtual instruction from everyone in the district.

On Monday July 20, 2020 we will be considering the change of the first day of school from Aug. 5 to Aug. 24, this as a recommendation from city officials and our Harlandale ISD cabinet members.

We will be voting on the approval of the revised 2020-2021 School Calendar.

However, this flexibility on the instruction method cannot be made without the approval of city and state officials. We ask our community to be patient with us as we await everyday decisions being made on a state and local governmental level.

Please continue to visit Harlandale net and our Facebook page Harlandale ISD Family, as well as, checking your email in order to receive the latest information on our plans for the 2020-2021 school year.