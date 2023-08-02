x
Hardin County man arrested for alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child

The arrest is the result of an investigation by the Silsbee Police Department.
Credit: HCSO

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday August 1, 2023 for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Vernon Travis Collins Jr. is accused of sexual abuse of a child younger than 14-years-old. This charge is a first degree felony.

His arrest is the result of an investigation by the Silsbee Police Department.

If convicted, Collins faces 25-99 years or life in prison.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Collins remains in the Hardin County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

