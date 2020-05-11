How to handle Thanksgiving holiday pandemic stress

Having a safe holiday takes some changes this year

SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving is one of the few times of the year that entire families that span generations get together. But during the coronavirus pandemic experts say that is a terrible idea.

The CDC says you should only have six people in the home at the same time which is hard enough with a big family. But how do you know those you let in are safe to be there? Try temperature checks.

"Temperature checks are not fool proof. That is very important but at least that's one mitigating factor if you have somebody who's over 99.5 at the door maybe don't let them in," Judy Gamen, the CEO of Executive Medicine of Texas told us.

To involve more family members, try a virtual dinner using Zoom.

"But if you are going to do that you really need to take it seriously. No walking around making everybody dizzy. Come up with a real plan," Gamen added.

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people about their holiday plans. They found 53% say Thanksgiving will be served with an extra side of anxiety this year. Also, 55% said they feel stressed about having to even go to the store out of fear of contracting coronavirus. 18% will be cooking their own feast for the first time this year because they won't be traveling to a friend or relative's house where they typically go. And one in 10 said they are skipping Thanksgiving altogether.

"Some families are having a New Year's thing, so they are saying let's get past the holidays, let's get to a vaccine, let's get to more treatment options out there, and then let's go ahead and do our get together," Gamen said.

But if you do have that get together protect the most vulnerable.

"Keep in mind the biggest problem with holiday gatherings is the transgenerational contact, and what I mean by that is when we see families that have grandkids mingling with their grandparents that's where we are the most concerned," Gamen told us.