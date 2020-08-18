Handling a pest infestation during the coronavirus

The pandemic has us spending more time at home. It can be especially frustrating if you have an issue with pests. Here is how to handle a pest problem.

SAN ANTONIO — Rick Griffin started getting unexpected and unwelcome guests to his second floor San Antonio apartment.

“I had a rat crawl on me on my bed, on my comforter,” he said. “It was, you know, it was pitch dark and I was sleeping. I’m still kind of traumatized from it. But I slapped it off when I jumped out of bed.”

It was one of 12 rodents he killed.

“When you start catching rats every day, something is way off," Griffin said.

Griffin found holes the rats made leading to his porch, kitchen and bathroom. He said he contacted management multiple times to send pest control. He got no response for weeks. He had an obstacle course of mousetraps in his apartment that he carefully walked around to temporarily manage the problem. Griffin made sure the traps were easy to see so he did not step on any of them. He also said he found the best bait.

“Turns out to be jalapeno pepper,” Griffin said. “I do not know why they love it so much, but it worked very well. I think maybe because they’re San Antonio rats.”

He said peanut butter also worked well, but it attracted ants.

“It’s sad, you know,” Griffin said. “I don’t like killing these little things. I just want it taken care of. I just want them to go somewhere else.”

It can be a struggle to get issues addressed during the pandemic. The first step is to make sure you notify your property manager correctly.

“You should be putting that in writing,” said David Mintz, vice president of government affairs with the Texas Apartment Association. “So everything is clear. So you have a record. So the property has a record and there’s no question that there’s been a request made. So it’s very helpful, either an email or a letter, whatever form the property typically has requested those communications.”

Your next step, if you get no response, is to alert the city’s health or building department, especially if your health or safety is at stake.

“Contact 311 and they should be able to direct the complaint to the proper city department in how to deal with it,” Mintz said.

Griffin came to an agreement with is property manager six weeks after the problem began. He said he is back to enjoying spending time home—alone--these days.