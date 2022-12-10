For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events

You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are truly unique and change up every year.

DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween.

Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year.

"I think there's 29 crosses this year," said Shannon.

"The more crosses we have, the more work for Phil," Phil laughed.

The Dursts have a makeshift graveyard to bury all of the current event items that died in 2022.

"It's a very short-term history lesson," Shannon said. "Things that have died or gone away or ended or terminated."

"Kim K and Pete D," "iPods," "Maris' home run record," "Elizabethan Era" and "The Last KMART" are just some of the casualties of the year memorialized in their Dallas front yard.

This makes some people nostalgic. Most of the crosses you'll find on the lawn are all things we all buried in the back of our minds.

Philip and Shannon started this 12 years ago and for the community.

"Make people smile. Make people smile and say hi," said Shannon.