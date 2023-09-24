Haircutting skills put to the test at Battle of the Barbers

The event was hosted Sept. 24 by Retro Image in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For many barbers in the West Texas community, cutting hair isn't just a job but rather, a way of life.

On Sept. 24, competitors in five different categories faced against one another during Battle of the Barbers.

This event was part of the West Texas Shakedown hosted at the San Angelo Fairgrounds off W. 43 St.

"In San Angelo, the barber community is growing so seeing all these barbers competing and showing their passion and they're performing, you know, they're in the stage right now," Majestic Studio & Lounge owner Johan Marrero (also known as Cheko the barber) said. "Everybody's watching them and they're performing and they're giving everything that they came with, you know, so I'm excited to be here."

Last year, Marrero hosted the event but this year the role was passed onto Retro Image.

The first battle of the day were the student barbers, followed by the fade and beard category, then fast fade, freestyle and Barber of San Angelo champion.

"It's amazing because everybody has different experience[s] in how they start and how they come and seeing what they do today, seeing what they're bringing, it's really exciting to learn from them as well, you know," Marrero said.

Barbers were then judged on their specific categories and winners received cash prizes and other awards.

For Marrero, being around other haircutters gives him the chance to continue growing.

"I've been doing barbering for seven years now and I'm still learning everyday, you know, and seeing everybody and what they bring is really awesome and it's really inspiring, as well," he said.