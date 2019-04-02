SAN ANTONIO — First responder David Aunkst spent his Monday morning along Highway 281.

"We're gonna show up and show our respect for this guy," he told KENS 5.

'This guy' is Chucky, Bexar County's fallen K-9 deputy killed in the line of duty January 25th. He was shot and killed after deputies say a man opened fire while the dog tried to take him down.

"We love all of our officers all of our first responders and we're going to give him our respect," Aunkst added.

With full honors, Deputy K-9 Chucky was remembered on Monday with a funeral procession, honor walk and memorial service attended by the patriot guard, his colleagues and his family.

"I think every day that Chucky did not deserve to die, because I know there's a lot of people that agree with me," Joe Rasmussen, Chucky's handler's 10-year-old son said at the service.

"Because God teaches us to forgive, I forgive the guy that did this to him. Chucky will not be forgotten."

Chucky's handler, Deputy Kevin Rasmussen, credits his partner of two years for saving his life and countless others. "Chucky made it so that I can go home, " he told the funeral guests on Monday.

For that sacrifice, the Sheriff's Office awarded Chucky three medals posthumously, including the Medal of Honor, the highest award a deputy can get.

"Chucky was a brave courageous officer for all of you, all the way to the very end," Deputy Rasmussen's wife said at the service.

The suspect, who police said shot and killed Chucky, is 38-year-old Matthew Reyes Mireles.

At last check, he remains hospitalized from his injuries from that night.

He faces a number of charges, including interfering with a police service animal, attempted capital murder of a police officer, and aggravated assault against a public servant.