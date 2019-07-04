SAN ANTONIO — About a 30-minute drive outside of San Antonio, hail larger than a quarter in size was coming down, a signal of the type of weather making its way through the region Saturday night.

KENS 5 Assistant News Director James Keith captured the hail coming down just north of New Braunfels. Not far to the northeast, a severe thunderstorm warning has been put into effect until 10 p.m.; the affected area includes San Marcos, Kyle and Uhland.

KENS

Meanwhile, the early hours of Sunday morning are when San Antonio is expected to see storms of its own, with potentially as much as an inch of rain. The strongest chance for that rain is between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Closer to Austin, a flood watch is in effect.