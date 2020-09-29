'Hail raining down' | Neighbors describe drive-by shooting on the east side

Police believe a suspect drove by and began shooting, but the incident may have been "random."

SAN ANTONIO — Several people were awakened by gunshots in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Glacier Sun.

Residents told police they heard at least 20 to 30 shots fired in the area. When SAPD arrived, they found several shell casings littered in the street, as well as two homes and four vehicles with bullet holes.

Police believe a suspect drove by and began shooting, but the incident may have been "random."

Residents told KENS 5 it sounded like "hail was raining down" on their carport, which had multiple bullet holes in it.

One of the neighbors also said they had a couple bullets go through three walls of their home.

No injuries were reported and authorities did not provide a suspect vehicle description.