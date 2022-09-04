Habitat for Humanity San Antonio celebrates Fiesta with home dedications

18 families in Von Ormy are now homeowners, thanks to hard work from volunteers and nonprofit members.

Example video title will go here for this video

VON ORMY, Texas — Norma Briones vividly remembers sharing a bedroom with three sisters, while her two brothers made the living room their bedroom. Now grown up with four young children of her own, she knew she wanted a place to call their own. Keeping an eye on the ever-changing housing market, homeownership seemed unattainable for Briones.

In January 2021, she noticed ads around town for Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio. That's when she found out more about the program and the low cost mortgage rates. After submitting her application, knowing the worst thing that could happen is rejection, Briones said waiting to hear back was the hardest part.

"When I got that first phone call that I was approved, I’m gonna remember that moment for the rest of my life," said Briones.

After that phone call, she and her support system of family of friends began volunteering their time to help build her new home, as well as their neighbors homes.

"So we saw the process, we saw where it was just dirt and rocks here and now the slab’s here...now, we're in a home."

The nonprofit helps families move into some of the most affordable homes in the San Antonio area.

With the help of donors, Habitat for Humanity finances the homes for about 25 year at a 0% interest on the mortgage. The monthly payment for the home, including property taxes and insurance ends up at about $750.

The Briones' weren't the only ones celebrating their new home Saturday morning. 17 other families had homes dedicated during a ceremony in the Rancho Carlota neighborhood on the southwest side of San Antonio.

"(They) have worked super hard and they’ve done a number of homeownership education classes, they’ve all put in a minimum of 300 hours of sweat equity and they’re just ready to celebrate," said Stephanie Wiese, Vice President of Habitat for Humanity San Antonio.

Wiese added, this was an especially momentous celebration after having to deal with pandemic related supply-chain issues, shortages, and overpriced materials used for building the homes.

Briones said the long volunteer hours were worth it.

"When you don't grow up with much, you appreciate everything," she said.

"We’re dedicating the homes for 18 families that have worked super hard and they’ve done a number of homeownership education classes, they’ve all put in a minimum of 300 hours of sweat equity and they’re just ready to celebrate