Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

Some county offices, meanwhile, say they will remain closed on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm.

Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.

H-E-B also says curbside and home delivery operations could be impacted, depending on where you live.

As of this point, no San Antonio H-E-B stores are being impacted by the changes.

Other local closures

Bexar County officials have also said their offices and services will remain closed Wednesday, as is the case in Comal County. City offices in Lytle are currently expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Santikos says its latest showtimes at New Braunfels theaters will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. More sub-freezing conditions are expected overnight there and in other Hill Country communities, along with precipitation that could make roads hazardous.

>MORE STORM COVERAGE:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.