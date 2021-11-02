H-E-B Operation Appreciation program designed to help past and present military members

On Tuesday, H-E-B announced that customers can ask their cashiers to add $1, $3 and $5 to their overall grocery bill or donate online when ordering groceries.

SAN ANTONIO — You can now help support active duty, service members and veterans when you're checking out at H-E-B through Dec 7.

On Tuesday, H-E-B announced that customers can ask their cashiers to add $1, $3 and $5 to their overall grocery bill or donate online when placing curbside and delivery orders, the store said.

The donations go towards building mortgage-free homes for severely wounded veterans. In fact, $3 million has been raised and 35 homes have been built since H-E-B started the program in 2013.

“Operation Appreciation is involved with so many inspirational organizations throughout the state, and the H-E-B brand is synonymous with giving back to the community,” said Dan Wallrath, President and founder of Operation Finally Home. “Thanks to their involvement, the needs of our veterans have been highlighted as we continue to serve those who have served our country.”