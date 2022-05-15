H-E-B opens first primary care clinic in South Austin

The Texas grocery chain also recently opened a clinic in Leander.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas grocery giant H-E-B recently opened its first wellness clinic in Austin.

On Thursday, a grand opening happened at the new H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic in South Austin. The clinic will offer primary care, physical therapy and health and nutrition coaching. It will also have a pharmacy on site.

The new 4,000-square-foot clinic is located at 8601 S. Congress Ave., which is in Austin Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes' district. She said the new clinic will help address long-standing equity and health disparities in the city.

"There are not enough health care clinics. And so you think about that, you know, how far do you have to drive to get to your doctor? And for our families, it truly is a 20-minute drive," Fuentes said. "And so by placing this primary health care clinic within the community, we're going to make it easier for folks to get access to care."

The South Austin location will be led by Dr. Holly Easton, a board-certified osteopathic family medicine physician who has been in practice for more than 20 years. She will be joined by Amanda Rowe, a family nurse practitioner.

H-E-B also has a clinic that recently opened in Leander and others in Houston and San Antonio.

