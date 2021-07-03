H-E-B will keep COVID protocols in place once mask mandate is lifted

"If they refuse...we will not escalate beyond that," H-E-B President Scott McClelland said.

HOUSTON — H-E-B is hopeful its customers will continue wearing masks after the statewide mandate ends this week, but they're not requiring them.

Officials clarified the grocery chain is upholding its current protocol, which makes masks a requirement for employees but strongly encouraged for customers.

In a statement released Friday, the company said signs requiring mask use will remain posted at store entrances and H-E-B will continue to make announcements in store.

"If someone comes into a store and they don't have a mask on, we'll ask them if they will put on their mask or if we can get them a mask," President Scott McClelland told KHOU on Thursday. "If they refuse, at that point, we will not escalate beyond that."

H-E-B acknowledged masks requirements are an emotional topic for most Texans, but the company hopes shoppers will voluntarily wear them to prevent COVID-19 spread.