The H-E-B warehouse in San Marcos has open positions it is looking to fill at a job fair event on Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 3, candidates can learn more about career opportunities with H-E-B.

Perks of the job include pay for experience, benefits that begin on Day 1 and career advancement opportunities.

The event will be held at the San Marcos warehouse at 2301 Hunter Rd.

Candidates must complete an online application in order to secure an on-the-spot interview.

© 2018 KENS