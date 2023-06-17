H-E-B Fresh Bites and True Texas Tacos to open Monday in Lytle

H-E-B Fresh Bites provides customers more options such as fresh produce, chef-inspired meals and convenient snack options.

LYTLE, Texas — H-E-B is debuting the second location of a new concept Monday at its Lytle location.

The Lytle location will be the second H-E-B Fresh Bites, which provides customers more options such as fresh produce, chef-inspired meals and convenient snack options.

It is a new look and style being given to H-E-B convenience stores. The company wanted to provide healthier and fresher options than the usual convenience store can provide. Photos from the new store show salads, sandwiches, and sushi made daily, meat and cheese snacks, fresh juices, kombucha, and Meal Simple options on offer.

The first location of the H-E-B Fresh Bites opened in Leander in April.

The Lytle location will also feature a True Texas Tacos option. Both of those locations will open to the public Monday.

