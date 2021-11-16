H-E-B Christmas tree installed in Travis Park Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Alamo City!
The H-E-B Christmas tree was installed in its traditional place in the center of Travis Park in downtown San Antonio.
The tree is an annual gift to the city donated by H-E-B every year. It will shine with more than 10,000 lights and feature dozens of handmade ornaments.
A large crowd gathered Tuesday morning as crews used construction equipment to install the tree in its base.
Even though the tree was installed Tuesday, it will be more than a week before the official lighting. The tree lighting ceremony will be held Friday, November 26 at 6:20 p.m.