SAN ANTONIO — The official H-E-B Christmas Tree arrived at Travis Park Wednesday morning.

Crews spent hours getting the tree in its right place. The 50-foot blue spruce tree will eventually be decorated with more than 10,000 red and white lights. It will also have dozens of gold and silver handmade ornaments.

The 34th Annual H-E-B lighting ceremony takes place on November 23. The event is free and will feature cookie decorating stations, crafts, giveaways, live entertainment and a special visit from Santa. The festivities will begin at 3:00 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 6:20 p.m.

H-E-B will provide free VIA rides to and from the event.

© 2018 KENS