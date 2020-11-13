The farm has enough pumpkins left to feed the cows for about 6 weeks.

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Spooky season is over, but many of us might still have pumpkins and other fall décor left laying around.

Have you ever wondered what those big farms do with the extra pumpkins that didn't sell?

The answer to the pumpkin problem comes down to the cows.

"This year we had quite a few, so we decided to we just put electric fence around the field, and we turn the cows out into the field and let them start eating pumpkin," explained Dan Gust, owner of Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm. "So they're having pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving."

He also says his farm still has enough pumpkins to feed the cows for about 6 weeks or more depending on the weather. And, it helps save money on food for the cows.

"So there's six weeks we're not buying feed for them," said Gust.

He also explains that it provides the cows with the proper nutrition that they need.

"Nutrition is, say that pumpkin, if you ground the whole thing, it'll be similar in nutrition as to eating corn silage, so it's actually pretty decent feed for them," said Gust.