SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a gunshot victim was dropped off outside of a gate to the Brooke Army Medical Center.

According to an official with Joint Base San Antonio- Fort Sam Houston, the vehicle that dropped off the gunshot victim immediately fled the area.

The victim was given immediate first aid by an Air Force Security Forces member and taken to BAMC for treatment.

Further details are limited at this time.