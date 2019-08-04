CIBOLO, Texas — College basketball end Monday night after the NCAA Championship game but there is a big game happening in Cibolo this Friday.

Cops and Firefighters are going head-to-head on the court. The 3rd annual Guns ‘N Hoses game is helping a local charity.

“We have won two years in a row, we're going to try to make it a three-peat,” said Austin Zitkus, a school resource officer with the Cibolo Police Department.

The Fire Department isn’t so sure the cops will take this year’s title.

“We're going to be the underdogs and take it back,” said Christopher Gene Reeves with the Cibolo Fire Department.

To get in, the public should show up with at least one canned food item.

The game is a slam-dunk for the Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program. They accept:

Fruit Juices

Dessert Mixes (cake mixes, brownies, cookie mixes, etc.)

Muffin Mixes (cornbread, blueberry, etc.)

Canned tomato products

Flour

Cereals (hot or cold)

Canned fruits

Canned meats

Canned pasta with meat

Shampoo/Conditioner

Sugar

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toothpaste

Toilet paper

Bar Soap

Dish Soap

Detergent

The first responder team whose fans bring in the most food will get an advantage.

“Last year, PD won by four points with a five point add-on because of all the cans they brought,” said Firefighter Reeves. “This year, we're hoping we can get some extra cans and get our hoop skills up and we'll be able to get it going.”

The teams are getting ready to bring their A-game by practicing free-throws and scoping out the competition.

“We try to play basketball, we try to entertain all the people there,” said Officer Zitkus. “At the end of the day, it's just about being giving back to the community and donating that food.”

The Guns N Hoses charity basketball game will be in the Steele High School gym on Friday, April 12th at 7 p.m.

The school is located at 1300 FM1103, Cibolo, TX 78108.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red or blue.

Cibolo Guns n hoses 2019 flyer

Cibolo Police