SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after she and a man were shot at while inside a moving car.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Saturday morning, when the man and woman were driving down General McMullen towards Highway 90.

Officers say someone in a black vehicle pulled up and shot at them through the windshield. The bullet struck the woman in the head. The man then drove towards Weir Avenue looking for help.

Police say it was a road rage incident. Officers are now searching for the gunman.

© 2018 KENS