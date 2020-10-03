SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a gunman who is said to have left behind a violent message at a San Antonio home.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, someone opened fire on a home located at San Angelo and Breeden Street, just north of downtown.

The suspect shot out tires of a mustang and a Hummer, and at least one window, police said.

No one in the home was hit and an arrest has not been reported. A vehicle description was not provided.

