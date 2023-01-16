Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses

We are still working to get more information from police.

SAN ANTONIO — Gunfire was heard moments after five cars crashed on the highway at I-10 and Callaghan on the northwest side of town.

It happened at Callaghan and I-10 near the Medical Center area.

We do know the crash happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

There were no serious injuries reported and it's still not clear what exactly caused the crash.

Witnesses at the scene told our photographer that they heard gunshots just after the crash.

We are still working to confirm that information.

