Gun safety advocates push for action as legislative session winds down

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of advocates for gun safety are holding an event at the Texas Capitol as the state's legislative session draws to a close.

The group, Gun Sense, along with survivors and elected officials were at the news conference Tuesday, one day before the anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting.

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, is one of the lawmakers pushing for change to gun laws and policy. He authored HB 2744 to rase the age to 21 to purchase semi-automatic rifles.

The bill was stuck in committee, until a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas earlier this month. Lawmakers voted the bill out of committee with some bipartisan support. However, the bill became stalled once again and was not expected to advance further before the end of the legislative session May 29.

Several other measures being proposed, including stregthening background checks and closing gun show loopholes, have also not made any headway in the legislature.

