Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention

The listing agent said the home was designed by the country music singer Elvis L. Carden.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design.

Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000.

The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready for a "true connoisseur." She says it will "blow your mind away."

According to Piven, the home was designed by country music singer Elvis L. Carden. One of his albums is named after the home, titled "Living in an Old Guitar." She adds that the single became a favorite with radio promotors and DJs.

You can listen to the song here:

She says the 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house is fully renovated, but mentioned that the "guitar just needs a slight tune-up and polishing."

The Instagram account with more than 1.6 million followers, featured the home last week. The post has nearly 40,000 likes on it.